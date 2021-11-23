Coronavirus: The United States Donates Additional 840,000 Johnson & Johnson Vaccines to Mozambique

“This assistance is another example of the strength of the U.S.-Mozambique relationship, building on decades of health cooperation between both nations,” said U.S. Ambassador to Mozambique Dennis W. Hearne. “Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic in every nation around the world.”

The U.S. Government has committed to purchasing and donating 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. To date, the United States has delivered more than 243 million doses of vaccine to more than 100 countries. The commitment to provide COVID-19 vaccines to 92 Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) Advance Market Commitment economies and African Union Member States will continue to fulfill U.S. President Biden’s commitment to strengthen the fight against the global pandemic.

In Mozambique, the U.S. Government has provided early and ongoing support for the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including assistance valued at $62.5 million. This assistance includes 60 oxygen cylinders donated to the Mozambican Ministry of Health this month, 50 ventilators, personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, laboratory and oxygen equipment, training, and funding for increased medical staff, among other initiatives. For more information on U.S. support for Mozambique’s efforts to combat COVID-19, see visit this link.

In close collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Mozambique, the U.S. Government provides more than $500 million in annual assistance to improve the quality of education and healthcare, promote economic prosperity, and support the overall development of the nation.

