“This is my first visit to the Union of Comoros,” DCM Glucksman said, “and what has stood out to me is the warmth and hospitality of the Comorian people, the natural beauty of the Comoros islands, and the many opportunities that exist for our countries to deepen cooperation on a range of issues.”
Deputy Chief of Mission Tobias Glucksman Visits Union of the Comoros
Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Tobias Glucksman visited Grande Comore (Ngazidja), Mohéli (Mwali), and Anjouan (Nzwani) from November 16-19 alongside Defense Attaché Commander Jorge Garcia, Office of Security Cooperation Chief Ty-Jebeck Ruun, Deputy Political and Economic Chief Joe Narus, and Public Affairs Officer Ryan Bradeen. Through this official visit, DCM Glucksman and the U.S. delegation sought to strengthen relations between the United States and Comoros, explore new opportunities for cooperation, and advance our shared goal of a more prosperous future for all Comorian people.
Building on U.S. Charge d’Affaires Amy Hyatt’s October trip to the Comoros, the U.S. delegation continued to engage on issues of human rights and democracy, trade and investment, environmental protection and conservation, and maritime security. In Moroni, he met with Minister of the Interior Mahamoud Fakridine and Minister of Justice Djae Ahamada Chanfi with whom he discussed a wide range of issues including trafficking in persons and religious tolerance. DCM Glucksman also toured the U.S. Peace Corps office to learn more about their efforts throughout Comoros. In Anjouan and Moehli, he met with local NGOs and National Park officials to learn more about the work they are doing to preserve the Comoros’ natural and marine resources.
As part of the delegation, Defense Attaché Commander Garcia met with Comorian defense officials in Grande Comore, Mohéli, and Anjouan to discuss ways to strengthen our security cooperation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy renewed its Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Comoros to continue our partnership for the American Corner. The American Corner is a hub for English-language learning and resources on American cultural and values as well as for opportunities for study or exchange in the United States.
“Between its rich human capital and beautiful natural environment, I believe the future of the Comoros is bright,” DCM Glucksman said.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar & Comoros.
