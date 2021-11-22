Deputy Chief of Mission Tobias Glucksman Visits Union of the Comoros

Building on U.S. Charge d’Affaires Amy Hyatt’s October trip to the Comoros, the U.S. delegation continued to engage on issues of human rights and democracy, trade and investment, environmental protection and conservation, and maritime security. In Moroni, he met with Minister of the Interior Mahamoud Fakridine and Minister of Justice Djae Ahamada Chanfi with whom he discussed a wide range of issues including trafficking in persons and religious tolerance. DCM Glucksman also toured the U.S. Peace Corps office to learn more about their efforts throughout Comoros. In Anjouan and Moehli, he met with local NGOs and National Park officials to learn more about the work they are doing to preserve the Comoros’ natural and marine resources.