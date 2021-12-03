Eastern African Standby Force (EASF) Director pays courtesy call on Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs

On his part, the EASF Director Brigadier General Getachew Shiferaw thanked the Seychelles government for the warm hospitality and its continued commitment towards the EASF. He added that Seychelles plays a pivotal role in terms of Maritime Security. “EASF has continued to deliver on its mandate, but has experienced a few challenges, particularly due to the ongoing pandemic,” noted the EASF Director. The organisation has requested that further engagement by Member States can help address these challenges by providing guidance and commitment in terms of financial contributions.