Ghana's Minister of Energy Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Confirms as VIP Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

With extensive experience across a variety of sectors, Hon. Dr Prempeh will be a valuable participant at the regionally focused conference. Notably, the Minister held the position of Minister of Education from 2014 until 2021 before being appointed as Minister of Energy. Hon. Dr Prempeh was trained as a medical doctor, and was a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003, before serving as CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009. He studied Human Biology and Medicine at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana, and completed his post-graduate studies at the Netherlands Institute of Health Sciences and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Despite having only served as Minister of Energy for a relatively short period of time, Hon. Dr Prempeh has been instrumental in expanding Ghana’s energy sector, increasing private sector participation in key projects, and establishing a globally competitive natural gas sector. At MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021, Hon. Dr Prempeh will promote natural gas and investment while emphasizing the role that regional cooperation will play in Africa’s energy future.

“We are honored to host Hon. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as a VIP speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021. Ghana remains a crucial energy player and valuable partner in West Africa and as such we look forward to hearing from the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Ghana about the country’s role in powering the region and other collaborative efforts to make West Africa a leading energy market at this year’s event”, stated Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director, Energy Capital & Power.

In response to growing demand for renewable power and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will host the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition on December 16th and 17th. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

