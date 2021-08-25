It was a close contest, both sides giving as good as they got but it was Colombian winger Maria Alzuaga who opened the scoring with two penalties for a 6-0 lead. The Kenyans had lost captain Julie Nyambura to the sin bin.
Hard fighting Kenyan Lionesses fall to Colombian Women's Rugby Team
A hard fighting Lionesses fell to a 16-15 home loss to Colombia at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday, a result that ended their Rugby World Cup qualification hopes.
Alzuaga, who was voted man of the match went over the whitewash for an unconverted try, the South Americans leading 11-0 before Kenya number eight Leah Wambui benefitted from Bernadette Olesia’s hard work to touch down with Grace Adhiambo converting on the stroke of half time for an 11-7 score.
Adhiambo’s second half penalty made it 11-10 before Janet Okello scored from a quick penalty as Kenya led 15-11.
Yellow cards in quick succession to Wambui and Mitchelle Akinyi proved costly for the Lionesses who conceded a second try through Alzuaga.
Late Kenyan pressure came to naught, Colombia elated at the end as they secured repechage qualification at the expense of the Lionesses.
Relive the action here: https://bit.ly/3gxPvlE
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).
Media contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com
Media files
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh