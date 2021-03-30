Increase debt suspension arrangements to offer low-income and middle-income countries fiscal space – heads of state

Holness issued a blunt warning. “Debt servicing has come at tremendous socioeconomic costs to our populations, which have borne the burden of steep costs in public expenditures.” He also praised the G20’s decision to extend the debt suspension initiative. “I believe there is a sound basis for it to be further extended to next year. Consideration should also be given to expanding its beneficiaries to include highly-indebted middle-income countries,” he said.

Economic recovery would require a comprehensive approach to increasing fiscal space for poor nations, Georgieva noted. This must include “measures to include revenue collection, spending efficiency, the business environment, as well as very substantial international support, grants and concessional lending.”

She said the IMF had discussed a proposal to allocate an additional $650 billion in special drawing rights, enabling member countries with strong economic fundamentals to divert reserves to low-income and vulnerable countries.

African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi A. Adesina said Africa’s economic recovery would hinge on securing equitable access to vaccines and developing solutions for debt distress. “Africa needs debt relief, debt restructuring and debt sustainability,” he said, pointing out that in the absence of reallocations, low-income countries would receive only about 3.2% of special drawing rights.

The Bank Group President called for the formation of an African financial stability mechanism, modeled on the European Stability Mechanism, to provide jointly guaranteed emergency support. “The mechanism will provide a much-needed fiscal safety net for African economies and help to avoid regional spillover effects of countries falling into illiquidity and insolvency.”