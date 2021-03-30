IOM Denounces Reprehensible Attacks on Civilians in Mozambique, Delivers Assistance to Thousands

Twenty-eight-year-old Omar Adremar said he fled with his wife and 18-month-old child as the sounds of gunfire and grenades rang through the streets of Palma last Wednesday. “We walked three hours through the forest in order to avoid the conflict areas,” he told IOM staff after arriving on a flight to Pemba this morning. “Many of my friends and neighbours escaped but others disappeared. We feel very sad about what happened.”

IOM is running a large humanitarian life-saving operation to respond to the immediate needs of the IDPs and other vulnerable communities through the country and is scaling up its response to the sharply deteriorating situation in Northern Mozambique.

IOM is preparing wheelchairs and crutches for the injured, distributing emergency medical supplies including masks, water buckets, water purifying tablets and soap to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and cholera, and is preparing basic shelter and household items for distribution.

Mental health, psychosocial counselling and protection assistance has already been provided to hundreds of displaced people.

Camp Coordination and Camp Management teams are working with the Government of Mozambique to ensure that populations that come to temporary sites or relocation sites have access to services and protection.