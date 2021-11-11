Liquid Intelligent Technologies launches OneVoice for Cloud PBX in six African markets

According to David Behr, CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security, “The workplace is no longer identified as a place we go to, but rather what we do irrespective of the location. Therefore, businesses need a solution that will create a workplace facilitated by seamless communication, collaboration, and flexibility. With OneVoice for Cloud PBX, Liquid is reiterating its commitment towards building a more unified, converged, and easily manageable communications ecosystem for African businesses.”

Undoubtedly, the future of work is heading towards a hybrid working culture. The in-office corridor chats, the desk to desk ‘quick catch-ups’ and informal customer conversations that the world used to rely on to maintain person-to-person connections now need to happen digitally. This means that businesses need a platform that leverages productivity and eliminates the cost of using the old PBX. Liquid removes that responsibility as it manages the back-end platform allowing customers to focus on their core business needs and generate revenue. OneVoice for Cloud PBX enhances Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy increasing employee productivity wherever in the world they may be working from.

Additionally, OneVoice for Cloud PBX also reduces the possibility of bill shock by giving businesses a single pane of glass to view their usage. The single-pane view allows companies a complete overview of use, enabling them to make their environments more streamlined and adaptable.

The launch of OneVoice for Cloud PBX follows the successful release of the OneVoice for Operator Connect, another solution by Liquid Intelligent Technologies that integrates traditional telephony calling within the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. These services demonstrate the robust portfolio of voice solutions enhancing collaboration in the new remote/hybrid work environment.

OneVoice for Cloud PBX is delivered over the same access devices and networks as the data services and carried over Liquid’s carrier-grade IP-based Next Generation Network, interconnected to all other fixed and mobile networks across the country and globally to over 400 networks. The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution is currently available in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business unit of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres. https://www.Liquid.Tech/

