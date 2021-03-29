LISTEN NOW: Unclipped with Doug Ryder

The first episode of the team’s podcast ‘Unclipped’ as Team Qhubeka ASSOS sees Ryder talk in-depth about the incredible fight to survive after staring down the barrel of extinction following the conclusion of the 2020 season. “This team has a strong message and does some great things, so it was important for us to continue to exist and fight for what we believe in; the mobility of people and giving them hope, opportunity and of course to do significant things at the highest level of world cycling,” Ryder said. The episode also sees Ryder reflect on the the team’s purpose-led outlook in its endeavour to harness the power of sport for good, dealing with critics and also addresses the question of the team’s existence beyond 2021. This exciting content offering aims to further enhance the way in which supporters can engage with the team, offering unique insights and access in a way that hasn’t been widely available in the peloton before. So look out for further episodes to come during the course of the season. Please subscribe, download the episode, share it widely, leave a review and to send us your feedback. ‘Unclipped with Team Qhubeka’ is available via all podcasting platforms including: