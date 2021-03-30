Mali and UNESCO to receive a “symbolic euro” in token reparation for the heritage of Timbuktu

The reparation, which will take place in a ceremony in Bamako, will give effect to the sentence passed in 2017 by the ICC on Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, who admitted responsibility for the destruction of several cultural properties in Timbuktu, a site inscribed on the World Heritage List since 1988. Several mausoleums as well as the sacred gate of the Sidi Yahia Mosque were completely destroyed at the time and some 4,200 ancient manuscripts were burned or stolen. Mr Al Faqi Al Mahdi was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay 2.7 million euros in reparations to the victims, including the community of Timbuktu, the population of Mali and the international community, which rallied around the reconstrutction of the buildings that was completed in 2015.