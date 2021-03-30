RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Mali and UNESCO to receive a “symbolic euro” in token reparation for the heritage of Timbuktu

Authors:

APO Importer

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will today hand over a symbolic euro to the Government of Mali and UNESCO for damage inflicted on the people of Mali people and the international community by the destruction of cultural properties in Timbuktu in 2012.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Photo: Apo

The reparation, which will take place in a ceremony in Bamako, will give effect to the sentence passed in 2017 by the ICC on Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, who admitted responsibility for the destruction of several cultural properties in Timbuktu, a site inscribed on the World Heritage List since 1988. Several mausoleums as well as the sacred gate of the Sidi Yahia Mosque were completely destroyed at the time and some 4,200 ancient manuscripts were burned or stolen. Mr Al Faqi Al Mahdi was sentenced to nine years in prison and ordered to pay 2.7 million euros in reparations to the victims, including the community of Timbuktu, the population of Mali and the international community, which rallied around the reconstrutction of the buildings that was completed in 2015.

Recommended articles

Individual and collective reparations began last January. Considering the inestimable universal value of the destroyed buildings, the ICC ordered the symbolic payment of one euro to the Malian State and UNESCO respectively.

UNESCO mobilized around the reconstruction of the ancient mausoleums, the rehabilitation of three mosques and the safeguarding of the ancient manuscripts that were saved with the support of the European Union and Switzerland. This UNESCO action was also made possible by a close partnership with the Malian authorities, the local communities and the masons' guild of Timbuktu, as well as the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband