New funds from Korea help provide emergency assistance to those affected by erupting Congo volcano

Nyiragongo, the volcano that looms over Goma in eastern DRC, erupted in the evening of May 22, killing more than 30 people and destroying a number of villages on the outskirts of the town. It is estimated that more than 400,000 people were temporarily displaced following the destruction of their homes,basic infrastructureand health facilities and due to tremors and earthquakes that lasted for days.WFP has already provided emergency food assistance to 146,000 people who were displaced and is now putting in place a longer-term plan to help those who lost their livelihoods or their homes.