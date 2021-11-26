Nuclear Technology Imbizo 2021 announced in South Africa

The Imbizo will be leveraging experience, insights and tools from different global players in terms of vendor/technology companies, Governments, academia, Nuclear Industry Associations and the private sector. The Nuclear Technology Imbizo 2021 will explore the concept of complementarity and global partnerships. The Imbizo will also hold conversations on how complementarity & global partnerships are understood and applied in various nuclear build programmes across the world - through institutional and operational lenses. The Imbizo will provide a platform to (1) Discuss and unpack the concept of complementarity and global partnerships, (2) What does ‘complementarity and/or global partnerships’ mean? (3) Does it lead to increase success in terms of projects implementation?

Participating organizations will also have an excellent opportunity to interact with a high target audience in the nuclear industry, enabling to not only lobby for their interests, but also network and tap into resources available from Africa. This Imbizo will seek to strengthen networks among South African companies with their different counterparts globally through sharing knowledge and technology to close the gaps and share opportunities and encourage more local SMMEs participation in nuclear-related research, innovation, manufacturing, and skills development programs. Department of Mineral Resources and Energy which is the main key stakeholder and nuclear sector champion for the current industry and envisaged Nuclear Build Expansion programme in South Africa will participating during the Imbizo.