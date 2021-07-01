PHANTOM X Flagship Smartphone Illustrates the Impact of Bold and Extraordinary Design Through Series of Mini Films

This is TECNO’s latest chapter of extraordinary innovation. TECNO strive for discovery, progression, and excellence throughout product experience. And TECNO is determined to ensure this shines through in every single user, to help them push limits, stop at nothing, and experience an extraordinary and unforgettable journey in their own lives.

TECNO’s goal is to become the most admired tech brand in the world, and continually making breakthroughs in product and experience innovations. That’s why TECNO has launched PHANTOM X, the flagship handset from TECNO’s sub-brand PHANTOM which is designed for creators, innovators, and pioneers – born for those who reject the ordinary.

Stephen Ha, General Manager at TECNO, said: “Stopping at nothing to push the boundaries of mobile phone design is in our DNA; it’s in everything we do, it is fundamental.”

“PHANTOM is a way of life for the modern, exceptional individual. We never do ordinary. We want to be bold, to explore the unknown, refresh imagination, to leave a unique mark on our world.”

“PHANTOM X is best-in-class, featuring exceptional design and an infinite camera experience – we can’t wait to show you what it can do. So go on – be bold, be extraordinary, be PHANTOM.”

Working alongside creative innovators Eoin Dillon (founder of Reuben Avenue), artist Alexander James and model / designer Lucy Evans, PHANTOM’s brand film celebrates the people who embody Phantom, and bring its fearless, bold and extraordinary spirit to life.

Eoin Dillon, founder of luxury loungewear brand Reuben Avenue, embodies this spirit. He said: “I strive to be a pioneer. The fashion world is a daring and an unexpected place – it’s very competitive. So, you’ve got to be bold, and have a lot of passion, to succeed. I enjoy the intensity and being brave about what to do. I’m relentless in my pursuit to create a brand that really embraces the future. As a consumer, you’ve also got to be brave to buy something that you know will make you feel amazing.”

Of the PHANTOM X, he said: “The PHANTOM X is a phone that allows me to create but also to stay in touch with people. The images are incredible, the videos are incredible, so what I do is I’ll take pictures and upload them and then I can get an idea of colours, tones, shadows, shapes, silhouettes and because of the usability I can create them and change them over and over.”

All three films are available via TECNO Mobile’s YouTube channel, viewed here: https://bit.ly/3h7EisM.

PHANTOM X Product Film: https://bit.ly/363NMyQ.

To find out more about TECNO Mobile and its brand new PHANTOM X handset, please visit: www.mobile-PHANTOM.com.

