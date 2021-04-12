Platform Capital celebrates 2021 International World Health Day with a synchronised global medical outreach across eight countries

To achieve this, Platform Capital partnered globally with Koniku, STRAP Technologies, SafeRoom Technologies, Flying Doctors, ESKA Foundation, Conex Petroleum, Koko Networks, Merge App, LipaLater and EliteCV. Each medial outreach location provided free health checks including blood pressure readings, COVID-19 rapid tests, eye tests & BMI checks. These medical tests were accessed by residents of the local communities, raised awareness about common health challenges and provided information on how to address them. Attendees of the medical outreach were advised on next steps based on their results and directed to specialists for further evaluation and treatment if necessary.
