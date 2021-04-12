Platform Capital celebrates 2021 International World Health Day with a synchronised global medical outreach across eight countries

Since 2020, Platform Capital through Diatom Impact, its impact vehicle, has reached more than 100,000 Africans through the deployment of over $3milllion across its five focus areas of Education, Gender Equality, Entrepreneurship, Health and Quality of life. This has been achieved through partnerships and a commitment to changing the practice of development and investment across Africa. Platform Capital and its portfolio companies fulfill 15 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman of Platform Capital Group said "As a company that has impact & social responsibility at our core, we are passionate about health and we believe in the power of a healthier world. We are proud to collaborate with our partners and portfolio companies to make this project a success. At Platform Capital we pride ourselves in caring for the communities where we have the privilege to live and work. We are also committed to changing the African continent’s narrative and building a powerful village of global and local changemakers. This can only be achieved if Africans are healthy and fit. We strongly believe that in order to change the continent's narrative, Africans must be healthy to create wealth."