Radisson Hotel Group expands Moroccan presence with the opening of four hotels

Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima

Situated on one of the most scenic Mediterranean bays, Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima is (https://bit.ly/3yerMO6) surrounded by 64 acres of cedar forest and is ideally located on the Sfiha beachfront. The hotel features 432 luxury rooms and suites with modern decor and breath-taking ocean and garden views. Located just 20 minutes from Al Hoceima’s international airport, Cherif Al Idrissi, the resort provides a convenient getaway for all travelers.

With direct beach access from the resort, guests can find tranquillity along the 2km stretch of Sfiha Beach, or by the pool. With exceptional ocean views and over 900m2 of flexible indoor and unique outdoor spaces to choose from, the resort is the ideal retreat for all types of special events in an idyllic setting. The resort also offers an extensive range of facilities including two tennis courts and a football field, an expansive spa with five treatment rooms, as well as an indoor heated swimming pool. There is also a Kids’ Club hosting a range of activities making the resort an ideal choice for families.

Guests are spoilt for dining choice with seven on site restaurants and bars. Sample international cuisine at The Cedar restaurant, indulge in fine Moroccan cuisine at The Safran or enjoy tasty Mediterranean cuisine at The Fish House. For a lighter meal, make yourself comfortable along the poolside at the Splash Pool Bar or head down to the Island Bar located at the resort’s private beach. For a refreshing drink, options include the Open Bar and the Penthouse, a premium bar with exceptional ocean views.

Radisson Blu Residences, Al Hoceima

Located adjacent to Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima and its facilities, Radisson Blu Residences, Al Hoceima (https://bit.ly/3iSCNy4) offers direct access and boasts panoramic ocean, garden and pool views from the terraces of the Apartments and Bungalows, each thoughtfully designed with stylish, handcrafted furniture and a fully equipped kitchenette with a washing machine and induction hob. The resort is a welcoming seaside home base, offering world class service in the mesmerizing coastal region of Al Hoceima, a charming seaside destination with a rich history, well preserved historic buildings, and traditional blue and white houses, drawing from the city’s Spanish and Moroccan influences.

Guests can enjoy two swimming pools and a kid’s playground, or walk over to Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima to utilize its extensive array of facilities.

Radisson Blu Resort, Saïdia Beach

Radisson Blu Resort, Saïdia Beach (https://bit.ly/3rG3Kco) is ideally situated on the beach, alongside the Med-Saïdia Marina and Golf Course, offering 397 spacious and bright rooms and suites with modern designs inspired by authentic Moroccan architecture. Saïdia, also known as the “Blue Pearl” for its crystal blue waters and the country’s longest beach, is conveniently close to Oujda Angads, the international airport. Located in the northeast of Morocco, experience the enchanting shores of the Alboran Sea and the mild Mediterranean year-round climate.

With seemingly endless on-site facilities, guests can enjoy three refreshing swimming pools, unwind in the spa with its authentic Moroccan Hammam, or maintain their routine in the fitness center. The resort offers all-day fun with live entertainment at its on-site theater and a wide selection of activities for all ages such as yoga, water polo, Zumba, and beach football. Children have a dedicated Kids’ Club where they can enjoy an array of activities tailored for their age group, such as mini-chef classes, themed-days, and bowling.

With over 800m2 of customizable conference and banquet space, the resort offers the ideal space for occasions and events of any kind, as well as multiple dining options at the resort’s three restaurants.

Banzú offers a mouth-watering selection of Asian-fusion dishes, whilst Sal transports you to Spain with authentic Spanish dishes, tapas, and wines. For Mediterranean delights with a Moroccan twist, guests can try the buffet at Mosaico or relax with a refreshing drink at one of the poolside bars, Le Maris Pool Bar and Turquoise Pool & Drinks. Watch your favorite team play while you sit back with a snack or drink at Zoco Sports Bar, Lounge & Terrace or watch the sunset from the resort’s exclusive private Wet Bar.

Radisson Blu Resort, Taghazout Bay Surf Village

Impeccably located in an eco-friendly village, Radisson Blu Resort, Taghazout Bay Surf Village (https://bit.ly/3rTcI6t) is just steps away from alluring nature and the country’s best surf spot, Taghazout, known as Africa’s surfing paradise. The resort offers a selection of activities and facilities from a beach volleyball court, a recognized surf academy as well as a shop and Kids’ Club. Designed with an integrated and sustainable approach, visitors will be spoiled for choice with the local activities on offer, from surfing and water skiing, to golf and jeep rallies. Guests looking to relax can bask in the local culture and laid-back vibe of the surf village or capture a healthy Moroccan sun-kissed glow on a plush daybed or pool loungers on the sun terrace. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s fully equipped gym and spa facilities.

The resort’s accommodation comprises modern and inviting rooms, bungalows and cabanas with in-room amenities, air conditioning, and an option for private or shared balconies. With three on-site restaurants, guests can choose from The Kitchen, an all-day dining buffet restaurant; Origine, offering à la carte Moroccan and international cuisine; Panorama Bar & Restaurant, an à la carte eatery offering healthy Mediterreanean cuisine and The Roof, serving bespoke cocktails, premium drinks and sushi.

In line with Morocco’s commitment to sustainable tourism, the hotels will be operated in respect of theirclose proximityto the natural wonders and aim to implement Radisson Hotel Group’s leading Responsible Business program.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority,each of these Moroccan hotels areimplementing theRadisson Hotels Safety Protocol (https://bit.ly/3f5LbcM)program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

