Reasons why bitcoin should be legalized in the future

We live in a world where most of the payments are done online. Cash is slowly becoming obsolete. Scandinavian countries have even implemented policies to take cash out in the next few years. How is this connected to Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency, meaning that it is fully optimized for online use. Take the most used method as a comparison – credit/debit cards. When you make an online payment with credit and debit cards, the funds will instantly be taken from your account, but due to the processing time, it may take up to a few business days before the other side receives them. Bitcoin is far more efficient and effective in this area, which is why it is superior.

Many people live off bitcoin trading

Some reports have stated that there are around 100,000 millionaires in the world that managed to make their fortune by trading with Bitcoin. As for the whole network – Bitcoin counts more than 5 million users who are willing to profit off of this cryptocurrency.

