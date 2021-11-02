ReconAfrica and Trinity Energy Confirmed as Gold Sponsors at African Energy Week in Cape Town

“ReconAfrica represents one of Africa’s top independent energy explorers in 2021. Despite being a relatively small explorer, the company has demonstrated its capability to compete with the majors. Leading Namibia’s upstream exploration, ReconAfrica has been instrumental in the country’s hydrocarbon sector, and as a gold sponsor at AEW 2021, the company will not only participate in upstream forums, but will emphasize the role that independent oil and gas companies will continue to play in expanding Africa’s energy sector,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Meanwhile, Trinity Energy, as South Sudan’s largest independent company, has also been confirmed as a gold sponsor at AEW 2021 in Cape Town. Representing the nation’s largest private energy company, and one of the biggest players in the country’s downstream sector, Trinity is focused on driving the discussion on Africa’s downstream development. Trinity serves as an example for other indigenous African companies looking to expand operations and drive Africa’s energy sector growth. The company is committed to ensuring everyone on the continent has access to energy and is set to make a strong case for the role of downstream investments in Cape Town. As a gold sponsor, Trinity has reiterated the role that AEW 2021 will play in enhancing African investments and driving the continent’s growth across every level of the energy value chain.

“Trinity Energy is a major player in South Sudan’s energy landscape and is coming to Cape Town to promote downstream investment and developments, recognizing such as a catalyst for increased energy access in Africa. As a gold sponsor, Trinity is committed to engaging with stakeholders, expanding on ongoing downstream dialogue, and positioning South Sudan as a key player in Africa’s energy sector,” continued Ayuk.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

