SENELEC Director General Confirmed as Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition

The Société Nationale d’Électricité du Sénégal (SENELEC), Director General, Papa Mademba Biteye has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition taking place December 13-14 at the Centre International de Conférence Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Diamniadio.
SENELEC Director General, Papa Mademba Biteye, will provide important insights on the company’s role in Senegal’s booming energy industry; MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition will be the first of its kind in Senegal in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic; organized by Energy Capital & Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) under the Patronage of H.E Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference and Exhibition is committed to accelerating the MSGBC basin energy progress.
Papa Mademba Biteye has been at the helm of SENELEC since 2019. Prior to that, he was an administrator for the Ministry of Energies at the Senegalese Rural Electrification Agency (ASER), the National Agency for Renewable Energy (ANER) and the Steering Committee of the UFC-MCA from 2013 to 2019. He holds an undergraduate degree in physics and chemistry and a graduate degree in applied physics from Cheikh Anta Diop university in Dakar as well as a Certificate of Further Education in solar energy and a diploma in electromechanical engineering.
“We are honored to host Papa Mademba Biteye as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power. We readily look toward the sharing of his experience and perspectives on Senegal’s energy sector and the crucial role SENELEC plays in fostering growth through innovative and sustainable solutions at this year’s event,” says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.
In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power (https://bit.ly/3mRYbXI) 2021 Conference and Exhibition on December 13th and 14th. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.
