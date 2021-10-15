Seychelles High Commissioner accredited to the Republic of South Africa

In his remarks to the President, Mr Morel conveyed the fraternal greetings of President Wavel Ramkalawan. He said that “Seychelles views South Africa as a friend, a neighbour sharing the same ocean, and above all, a strategic partner”, and that the two countries “share the same values and aspirations in our quest to put the development agenda our countries at the forefront of our actions”. He commended the wide array of sectors on which the bilateral relations are built on, from the trade, investment, tourism, aviation, banking, education, among others, but also in “areas affecting our own existence like climate change and sea-level rise”.