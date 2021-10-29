SIFA Africa Creates Jobs Conference - Unlocking Opportunities for the Youth

This third edition of the continental dialogue platform, Africa Creates Jobs (ACJ), takes place as a virtual event from 3 to 4 November 2021. ACJ objectives for the 2021 summit include:

Reflect on ACJ Assessments of regional macro-economic trends and patterns;Identify strategies, tactics and solutions in response to the Assessments, which will be tailored to member state contexts;Showcase good practice from the field with evidence driving alignment between supply and demand;Facilitate an exchange of knowledge, tools and lessons learnt to influence people, institutions and systems; andIdentify replication and/or scaling opportunities.

The Continental Africa Creates Jobs (ACJ) Conference is executed by the iSkills Initiative for Africa (SIFA), a programme of the African Union Commission in partnership with the German Ministry of Development Cooperation (BMZ) and the European Union and is implemented by the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) with technical assistance from German development agency (GIZ) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). SIFA partners also include Business Africa and Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (ATUPA. The SIFA programme aims to improve the occupational prospects of young people in Africa through public and private partnerships between business and technical, vocational educational training (TVET) institutions.

The conference programme starts on 2 November with the virtual exhibition booths where partner programmes will be showcased. On 3 November, Prof Mthunzi Mdwaba, President and CEO of TZoro IBC “Unlocking the potential of the AfCFTA for an economic recovery that leads to jobs”; and will be joined by H.E Commissioner (AUC-ESTI), representatives of AUDA-NEPAD, BMZ, EU, AUDA-NEPAD and heads of the TVET and business sector.

The conference will then shift toward engagements on solutions with a focus on:

Building a responsive skills development system, andPathways for the informal sector

The Conference will conclude on 4 November with a fireside chat discussing the roadmap to 2030, towards the African skills revolution for the ‘Africa We Want’.

The final outcomes of the Conference will see the ACJ programme deliver on key milestones for a skills revolution by 2030 and an urgent call for ACJ 2021 Action and will include as follow up- a post-event advocacy to rally partners and key stakeholders for collaboration.

Please visit our website www.NEPAD.org/programme/africa-creates-jobs for a detailed programme. To register visit: https://AfricaCreatesJobs.vfairs.com/en/registration

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Skills Initiative for Africa.

For further information, please contact: Mr Nicholas Ouma, Senior Youth Advisor, Education Division, ESTI, AUC Email: OumaN@africa-union.org Tel: +251929197038

Ms Unami Mpofu, Team Leader- Skills & Employability, AUDA-NEPAD Email: UnamiM@nepad.org Tel: +27737833547

Logistic organisational arrangements Mr Tiego Legodi AUDA-NEPAD Email: aspyee@nepad.org

Media files