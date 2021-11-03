South Africa's Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Confirms Participation at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Focused on further accelerating South Africa’s energy progress and joining a strong delegation of South African industry leaders including Hon. Minister Gwede Mantashe, Hon. Dr Nkabane will come to Cape Town on the 9th-12th of November to engage with African energy stakeholders. By both establishing and reaffirming partnerships with regional players and promoting the role that South Africa will play in the continent’s energy progress, Hon. Dr Nkabane will be instrumental in the discussion on Africa’s energy future.

Having assumed office as a member of the national assembly of South Africa in 2019, Hon. Dr Nkabane was appointed as Deputy Minister in August 2021. In this position, Hon. Dr Nkabane is tasked with working with the Minister to drive South Africa’s energy growth, facilitating projects, ensuring an enabling environment, and incentivizing investment in one of Africa’s top energy sectors. Despite having only served as deputy for a relatively short time, Hon. Dr Nkabane has and continues to be committed to the people of South Africa. With making energy poverty history by 2030 a primary objective of the event, Hon. Dr Nkabane will be a key driver in the discussion on poverty alleviation, electrification, and capacity enhancement.

“The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that Hon. Dr Nkabane will be joining Hon. Minister Gwede Mantashe in Cape Town for AEW 2021. With both the Minister and Deputy attending and facilitating discussions at the event, the DMRE has consolidated its position in the discussion on African energy. In Cape Town, Hon. Dr Nkabane will introduce new insights into South Africa’s energy challenges, providing actionably solutions and spurring a collaborative discussion on how both the country, and the entire continent’s energy sector, can not only contribute towards a strong post-COVID-19 recovery, but drive it,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Representing the DMRE, one of the continent’s most formidable energy Ministries, Hon. Dr Nkabane will, alongside Hon. Minister Mantashe, make a strong case for African energy investments, increased regional cooperation, and accelerated energy sector growth. Hon. Dr Nkabane joins an elite Ministerial line up at AEW 2021 and will be a significant participant at the continent’s premier energy event.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

