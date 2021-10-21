The NBA and Formula 1 Announce Content and Promotion Partnership to Celebrate The NBA's 75th Anniversary Season and the United States Grand Prix

To commemorate the US Grand Prix and the NBA’s 75 th Anniversary season, exclusive imagery featuring F1 ® cars in custom liveries representing all 30 NBA teams will be dropped on NBA and F1 social channels around the world, with the first 10 cars showcasing the Central and Pacific Divisions being unveiled today.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, ESPN will host F1 drivers as they battle it out off the track in a free throw challenge at an NBA 75 th Anniversary-themed basketball half-court within the Circuit of the Americas paddock. NBA legends will be onsite to meet the drivers and provide shooting tips as they compete to make the most free throws out of 10, with $20,000 up for grabs to be donated to the winner’s charity of choice.

The 2021 FORMULA 1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX™, which will take place from Oct. 22-24, 2021, has been held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas since 2012, with Formula 1 ® returning to the iconic track following a two-year break due to COVID-19. The race will air on Sunday, Oct. 24 on ABC, with live coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2021-22 season featured a record 121 international players from 40 countries.

The NBA’s 75 th Anniversary season tipped off on Tuesday, October 19 and continues tonight with Kia NBA Tip-Off’s doubleheader on ESPN as the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Denver Nuggets visit the Phoenix Suns (10 p.m. ET). TNT will have a doubleheader on Thursday, Oct. 21 (Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET; Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET), and ESPN will have a doubleheader on Friday, Oct. 22 (Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET; Suns at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

Photos(https://bit.ly/3G4C2gh) : NBA 75 th Anniversary F1 ® Car

About the NBA: The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) also jointly operate the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2021-22 season featured a record 121 international players from 40 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Formula 1 ®: Formula 1 ® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 ® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship ™ . Formula 1 ® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Media files