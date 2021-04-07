Through the pandemic and beyond: New report reveals regional partnerships are key to COVID-19 recovery in Africa

Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Deputy Director of the Africa CDC, stated, “Throughout Africa, people are looking inward for the innovations that will move the continent forward. We’re looking ahead, to anticipate the needs of the next generations and envision a better future. And we’re looking to each other, to build the communities, the countries and the continent that we all know are possible.”

Africa CDC has partnered with the UNDP along with other partners in the implementation of the continental strategy against COVID-19 on all fronts. These activities include: supporting the AUC in studying the impact of COVID-19 on governance, peace and security(https://bit.ly/2ReW6HZ); backing country offices and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in the prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence during the pandemic; supporting the procurement of personal protective equipment for countries in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); bolstering health systems; supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)(https://bit.ly/3cVUyuT) to create innovative solutions for African problems; and building the capacity of target groups such as health workers, faith-based organizations, civil-society organizations, youth and women’s groups and leading health institutions.