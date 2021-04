In 2019, there were 1,140 civilian casualties due to Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). In 2020, that number dropped to 454. Also, in 2019, there were 59 civilian casualties due to Explosive Remnants of War (ERW) and that number dropped to 53 in 2020.

While there has been a welcome decline in the number of casualties, they are still a major concern which requires our dedicated attention, according to the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Somalia.