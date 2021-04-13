RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya congratulates the Libyan People on the Advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Libyan people on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)

Apo

"This year, Libyans celebrate Ramadan without fear of war and destruction, without the sound of the guns. They can celebrate this holy month in peace and with the hope to move past their differences and work together to building a unified, sovereign, democratic and prosperous state. This is a month of patience, of forgiveness, it is also a month of peace, stability and tolerance. I wish all Libyans a blessed and a happy Ramadan and I hope that this occasion offers an opportunity to finally achieve national reconciliation and transitional justice,” said the Special Envoy.

Special Envoy Kubiš commends recent initiatives of releasing civilian and non-civilian detainees by various parties in eastern and western Libya. He called on all parties to act in the spirit of this holy month and release all detainees, especially those arbitrary detained in a gesture of goodwill and to open a new chapter in the history of Libya, building on the current popular momentum in the country.

“In this month of compassion and humanity please do not forget the suffering and misery of many displaced, imprisoned, detained and deprived Libyans, but also of foreign refugees, migrants and detainees, that often barely survive in unbearable conditions,” the Special Envoy stressed.

The Special Envoy also reiterates his calls on Libyan authorities to work together to enhance the provision of services to the Libyan people, unify national institutions and to consolidate their efforts to achieve the Libyans’ demand of holding national elections on 24 December of this year.

Ramadan Mubarak!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

