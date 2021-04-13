UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya congratulates the Libyan People on the Advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan

"This year, Libyans celebrate Ramadan without fear of war and destruction, without the sound of the guns. They can celebrate this holy month in peace and with the hope to move past their differences and work together to building a unified, sovereign, democratic and prosperous state. This is a month of patience, of forgiveness, it is also a month of peace, stability and tolerance. I wish all Libyans a blessed and a happy Ramadan and I hope that this occasion offers an opportunity to finally achieve national reconciliation and transitional justice,” said the Special Envoy.