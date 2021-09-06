Vertiv Introduces a New Remote Power Panel and a Busway System to Standardise, Simplify and Scale Data Centre Operations

A proven alternative to custom-made systems, in particular for high-density applications, is a standardised RPP, such as the new space-saving Liebert RXA, which can be flexibly placed in data centres, server rooms or network closets. Prebuilt and configured, certified and tested,the Liebert RXAprovides out-of-the-box electrical distributiononce connected to branch circuits, simplifying facility startup, expansionandoverall management of larger data centre networks.The solution offers flexible features and multiple configuration options to accommodate different site needs and future growth, while optimizing floor space. In addition,this new generation of standardised RPPs providesembedded intelligent monitoringcapabilities, and through Vertiv™ Liebert® DPM intelligent power monitoring and system control can respond faster to any load imbalances, increasing the availability of critical systems and preventing issues that could harm valuable server equipmentand cause unplanned outages.Thanks to its innovative design, the Liebert RXA offers one of the industry’s smallest footprints, while finger-safe features provide heightened safety for operators.

When floor space is simply not an option, the Liebert® MBX busway represents a versatile over-rack solution to provide reliable and scalable power distribution in any sized data centre, with the inherent benefit of also maximising cooling airflow. This premium modular busbar system offers a variety of capacity and connection options that support enhancements and adaptation with minimal outside support needed, allowing businesses to cost-effectively optimise and adapt power distribution infrastructure over time. The hot-swappable tap-off boxes and adaptive busbar maximise flexibility and availability with continuous power delivery to critical loads even during upgrades and layout changes. The light and robust aluminium busway track chassis is IP2X certified and IEC 61439-2 compliant, with integrated finger-safe capabilities and ground-first/break-last design to ensure maximum safety while servicing.

“With data centre space at a premium, the influx of more devices and the move to higher densities, there is increasing pressure being put on data centre power infrastructure to be safe, scalable and quick to deploy,” said Giovanni Zanei, senior director for Vertiv’s AC power global offering and EMEA AC power business leader. “These easy-to-install systems provide packaged power distribution that is compact and flexible enough to meet constantly changing demands. By deploying Vertiv’s power distribution systems, colocation providers and data centre managers canhelp ensure uptime thanks to high-quality equipment that is built and certified by aglobal manufacturer.”

Liebert RXA and Liebert MBX join Vertiv’s broad, industry-leading power distribution portfolio (https://bit.ly/3yHLq4E), which includes room-based power distribution units (PDUs) and Geist™ rack PDUs.

For more information on key benefits and differences between the Liebert RXA and Liebert MBX, see the infographic How to Choose the Right Power Distribution System for Your Data Centre (https://bit.ly/3l1UNY7) and read the white paper Choosing the Best Power Distribution Unit for Your Data Centre (https://bit.ly/3jNfkjz).

