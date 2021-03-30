Women Trailblazers – Choose to Challenge

Encouraging signs Despite the many obstacles, all four women are excited about the future. They celebrated the recent election of Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first female president and several other encouraging signs.

One of the few positives from the Covid-19 pandemic has been breaking into new work. “International clients, unable to fly in their usual journalists and photographers, were forced to consider the local pool of talent,” explained Waiswa. “It’s sad it took something so drastic, but we welcomed the work and exposure.

“Whilst Covid has been quite a dark time, there has also been light. It has shown us the value of life, how fickle it can be and to consider our place in the world; what we can do to make a difference and an impact. Although the pandemic has limited our ability to travel, it has made us look inward, and perhaps that’s where our focus needs to be.”

For Khan, this is a time for transformation and healing. “Now more than ever we are having conversations. We need to keep this momentum going. We can only shine when we are rubbed up against each other. It can be uncomfortable but it’s the only way we are going to progress.”

Ochem is excited. “We are more aware of our rights, especially young women. Many innovations are coming out of the continent. We are gradually getting buy-in from men, who are starting to understand that gender equality benefits everyone. It’s not just a human right. - all the research and analysis shows that when men and women have equal opportunities, there is development.”

“The pandemic has complicated many people’s lives, which is why these conversations in the Africa Frontiers of Innovation series are so valuable at this time,” commented Youssef. “We hope that the practical strategies for success discussed with inspire and encourage women everywhere,” said Youssef.

Canon’s Africa Frontiers of Innovation will continue to explore contemporary challenges with African thought-leaders every month through 2021. To be part of the conversation follow Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) on Facebook (https://bit.ly/3sEGDyO) or LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/2P9VK4N).

References:

Covid-19 & gender equality: https://mck.co/3uaYWfl

Women leaving the workforce: https://mck.co/2QHrVZw

70% of Africa’s women are excluded: https://bit.ly/39sYhxH

Africa’s billionaires: Forbes Africa – Feb/March 2021

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Contact: Canon Central and North Africa Mai Youssef e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency Rania El Rafie e. Rania.elrafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com.

Media files