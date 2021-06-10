Youth Development Webinar Program 2021 "Skilling Youth for Success Post COVID-19"

COVID-19 has created a global economic crisis, forcing tens of millions of people around the world out of work, of whom, the youth have experienced some of the worst of the pandemic’s socio-economic impacts.

Furthermore, due to school closures, lockdowns, and work from home, the pace of digital transformation has accelerated, thereby, creating a need for the youth to learn new technical and soft skills to rejoin the workforce.

The series of Webinars by the IsDB and Microsoft will allow thousands of youth from across the globe to attend this online training which aims to support the youth through capacity buildingand enable them to thrive in a complex future equipping them with relevant major technical skillsets, such as digital and computing skills, as well as soft skills. These include empathy, personal resilience, perseverance, the ability to communicate effectively, cultural intelligence, and decision-making.

The webinar series will cover the following topics:

Day 1 (June 20): How to Land a Job Post COVID-19

Day 2 (June 21): Critical Soft Skills

Day 3 (June 22): Digital Technology Skills as Critical Employability Skills (Part I)

Day-4 (June 23): Digital Technology Skills as Critical Employability Skills (Part II)

Day 5 (June 24): Self-Employment

The Islamic Development Bank and its partner, Microsoft Philanthropies, are looking forward to an engaging event with the youth from across the globe.

All youth are invited to register for the event through scanning the QR Code above and filling in the required information.

