‘I was not receiving any pay’ - Malik Jabir on why he left Ghana assistant coach job

Ghana legend Malik Jabir has disclosed why he left his role as assistant coach of the national team back in 2003.

In an interview with Sports Heroes, Jabir explained that he resigned from the job because he was not being paid a salary at the time.

Hence, to secure a better life for his family and children, he resigned as Black Stars assistant coach to focus on other ventures.

He revealed that he was never paid despite many promises to do so, adding that he finally decided to resign because of his children.

I was not receiving any pay, and whenever I complained, they said they’d work on it but they never did. So, I resigned. I wanted my kids to complete school. I invested in them, and they know it. They are the reason I left the national team and went to Burkina Faso.

After moving to coach ASFA Yennenga in Burkina Faso, Jabir noted that he was able to cater for his family by sending money back home consistently.

I was sending them money, paying their school fees, and taking care of everything they needed.

They are in Accra now, My firstborn has been a lawyer for 15 years, while the second and third graduated from KNUST and Legon respectively, and are all working.

He was one of the key players for the Black Stars in the 1960s and transitioned into coaching after he retired from football.

Jabir later joined Kano Pillars in Nigeria as a Technical Adviser.