Accra Mall celebrates Ghana Month with a grand tribute to tradition and history

#Featuredpost

Accra Mall, Ghana’s premier shopping destination, is set to celebrate Ghana Month in grand style throughout March, paying homage to the nation’s rich history, vibrant traditions, and cultural heritage. Shoppers and visitors can look forward to an exciting lineup of activities that bring the spirit of Ghana to life while offering fun-filled experiences for families, children, and music lovers alike. “As a proudly Ghanaian shopping destination, we recognize the importance of celebrating our heritage and bringing the community together through culture, music, and interactive experiences,” said Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager of Accra Mall. “This Ghana Month, we’re creating a space for families, friends, and shoppers to immerse themselves in the beauty of Ghanaian culture while enjoying a world-class shopping experience.” Exciting Activities to Look Forward To

Scan & Win - Throughout March

From now until the end of March, visitors to Accra Mall can participate in the Scan & Win challenge. Simply spot the Scan & Win setup, answer Ghana-related trivia correctly, and walk away with a shopping voucher to spend at your favorite stores. Independence Day Kids Parade – March 15

Get ready for an unforgettable family experience as kids take center stage at the Independence Day Kids Parade. Expect a day packed with fun activities, including: Face Painting with Ghanaian flag colors & Adinkra symbols

Board & Traditional Games like Ludo, Oware & more

Trampoline & Drumming Sessions

Ghanaian Dance Lessons

Exciting Prizes to be won

Iconic Photo Opportunities

Capture the true essence of Ghana’s history with stunning photo installations across the mall, including:

The Independence Day Speech Monument featuring Kwame Nkrumah Beautiful Ghanaian flag decorations all around the mall Accra Mall invites everyone to be part of this special celebration. Whether you’re looking to win exciting prizes, or simply enjoy a cultural experience like no other, March to Accra Mall.