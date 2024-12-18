Melcom opens its doors at Accra Mall with special appearance by Sarkodie

Melcom, Ghana’s premier retail giant, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newest outlet at Ghana’s premier shopping destination, Accra Mall with a launch event attended by renowned Ghanaian musician Sarkodie.

This launch event held on the 12th of November represents Melcom’s ongoing mission to make quality, affordability, and convenience accessible to all Ghanaians. The Accra Mall outlet boasts a diverse range of products, from electronics and groceries to fashion and home essentials, all curated to enhance the shopping experience.

Speaking at the event, Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Melcom to the Accra Mall family. Their presence strengthens our commitment to providing shoppers with the best retail mix, offering convenience, value, and variety under one roof. This partnership is a win for everyone—our retailers, customers, and the community."