Melcom opens its doors at Accra Mall with special appearance by Sarkodie

#Featuredpost
Melcom, Ghana’s premier retail giant, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its newest outlet at Ghana’s premier shopping destination, Accra Mall with a launch event attended by renowned Ghanaian musician Sarkodie.
This launch event held on the 12th of November represents Melcom’s ongoing mission to make quality, affordability, and convenience accessible to all Ghanaians. The Accra Mall outlet boasts a diverse range of products, from electronics and groceries to fashion and home essentials, all curated to enhance the shopping experience.
Speaking at the event, Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall, said:
"We are delighted to welcome Melcom to the Accra Mall family. Their presence strengthens our commitment to providing shoppers with the best retail mix, offering convenience, value, and variety under one roof. This partnership is a win for everyone—our retailers, customers, and the community."
The event featured exclusive shopping preview such as a 20% discount on all items and the iconic musician and rapper Sarkodie, who expressed his admiration for Melcom’s impact on Ghanaian households. He remarked, "Melcom is more than a retail brand—it’s a lifeline for families and businesses, consistently bringing quality and affordability to the forefront."
The new store is designed to deliver a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience, Located in Accra Mall, the heart of Accra, this store ensures easy access for families, professionals, and visitors alike.
Melcom’s new outlet at Accra Mall is more than a store; it’s a hub of innovation and value, reflecting the brand’s dedication to empowering communities and enhancing lives.
Accra Mall is one of Ghana's premier shopping destinations, located in the vibrant capital city of Accra. The mall houses a mix of international and local brands, including fashion outlets, electronics stores, supermarkets, and dining options. With its strategic location along the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, Accra Mall attracts thousands of shoppers daily, offering a blend of convenience, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences.
#Featuredpost