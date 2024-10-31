Samsung unveils cutting-edge smart home experience connected by smart things at Melcom mall-Spintex

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, today announced the launch of an immersive smart home experience at Melcom Mall - Spintex, one of Ghana's largest shopping centres. This innovative showcase, a first of its kind in the region, highlights Samsung's AI-enabled products and their seamless integration with third-party devices through the SmartThings platform.

The smart home zone features a comprehensive range of Samsung's latest home appliances, including:

● AI-powered TVs: Delivering a personalized and immersive viewing experience with intelligent content recommendations and enhanced picture quality.

● Smart Refrigerators: Offering advanced food management, recipe suggestions, and family communication features.

● Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaners: Providing intelligent navigation and powerful cleaning with minimal human intervention.

● Smart Ovens: Enabling convenient and precise cooking with voice control and remote connectivity.

● AI-powered Washing Machines: Optimizing laundry cycles based on fabric type and soil level for efficient and effective cleaning.

These devices, along with third-party products such as smart curtains, lighting, and door locks, are all connected and controlled by Samsung's SmartThings platform. This ecosystem allows users to manage their entire home from a single app, providing unparalleled convenience, comfort, and energy efficiency.

"At Samsung, we are committed to creating innovative solutions that enhance people's lives," said Lucas Lee, Managing Director - Samsung Ghana. "This smart home experience at Melcom Mall demonstrates the power of AI and connectivity to transform the way we live. By seamlessly integrating our products with third-party devices, we are empowering customers to create a truly personalized and intelligent home environment."

The smart home zone at Melcom Mall is open to the public, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the future of living first-hand. Samsung experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations and answer questions.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.