Samsung unveils cutting-edge smart home experience connected by smart things at Melcom mall-Spintex

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, today announced the launch of an immersive smart home experience at Melcom Mall - Spintex, one of Ghana's largest shopping centres. This innovative showcase, a first of its kind in the region, highlights Samsung's AI-enabled products and their seamless integration with third-party devices through the SmartThings platform.
The smart home zone features a comprehensive range of Samsung's latest home appliances, including:
● AI-powered TVs: Delivering a personalized and immersive viewing experience with intelligent content recommendations and enhanced picture quality.
● Smart Refrigerators: Offering advanced food management, recipe suggestions, and family communication features.
● Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaners: Providing intelligent navigation and powerful cleaning with minimal human intervention.
● Smart Ovens: Enabling convenient and precise cooking with voice control and remote connectivity.
● AI-powered Washing Machines: Optimizing laundry cycles based on fabric type and soil level for efficient and effective cleaning.
These devices, along with third-party products such as smart curtains, lighting, and door locks, are all connected and controlled by Samsung's SmartThings platform. This ecosystem allows users to manage their entire home from a single app, providing unparalleled convenience, comfort, and energy efficiency.
"At Samsung, we are committed to creating innovative solutions that enhance people's lives," said Lucas Lee, Managing Director - Samsung Ghana. "This smart home experience at Melcom Mall demonstrates the power of AI and connectivity to transform the way we live. By seamlessly integrating our products with third-party devices, we are empowering customers to create a truly personalized and intelligent home environment."
The smart home zone at Melcom Mall is open to the public, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the future of living first-hand. Samsung experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations and answer questions.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.