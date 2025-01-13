A Plus says Shatta Wale's advice helped him win Gomoa Central MP seat: 'He's a wise man'

The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus, has credited Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale for his victory in the 2024 parliamentary election. A Plus revealed that the dancehall artiste’s advice on leadership and connecting with people was instrumental in shaping his campaign strategy, ultimately leading to his success.

Speaking about his interaction with Shatta Wale, A Plus stated: “I asked him how he manages to have such a massive following. He told me to focus on people’s needs, solve their problems, and be a leader who gives back. He even used Jesus Christ as an example of someone who gained followers by addressing their issues.”

A Plus acknowledged the profound impact of this advice: “It turned out to be very helpful. Wisdom can come from unexpected places, and Shatta Wale is incredibly intelligent.”

On 7 December 2024, A Plus secured a significant victory, defeating Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Naana Eyiah, a two-term MP and Deputy Minister for the Interior, received 11,637 votes. A Plus won with 14,277 votes, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ywason Mohamed, finished third with 10,112 votes out of the 36,026 valid votes cast.

This marked A Plus’s debut in Parliament as an independent candidate. However, he has since aligned himself with the NDC, citing the party’s plans and leadership vision as reasons for his decision.

Reflecting on his early days in office, A Plus shared an unexpected shift in perspective regarding the use of sirens by MPs to navigate traffic. Once a vocal critic of the practice, his stance has softened after experiencing the dual responsibilities of a legislator and constituency representative.

“Before entering Parliament, I often criticised MPs for their use of sirens,” he confessed. “But one day, I called a friend who is a dispatch rider and asked him to help me get out of traffic quickly. I realised how demanding this job can be and why MPs sometimes advocate for the legal use of sirens.”