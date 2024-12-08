God always has a plan – Prince David Osei concedes defeat as NDC takes early lead

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has graciously conceded defeat after projections showed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) taking an early lead in the 2024 presidential election. In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, the outspoken supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reflected on the campaign journey and extended his congratulations to the NDC.

“What a fascinating phenomenon we’ve just witnessed! Ghana has spoken, and the results were not quite what we all anticipated. I am beyond proud of myself, my team, and our collective efforts; we gave it our all and fought a vigorous battle,” Osei wrote.

The actor, who had strongly backed the NPP and its presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasised his belief in the party’s policies but acknowledged the cyclical nature of Ghanaian politics.

“The Almighty always has a plan, and Ghana often craves a change every eight years,” he added, expressing optimism for the NPP’s future prospects.

He praised his supporters for their unwavering dedication and urged them to stay hopeful, vowing that the party would "bounce back stronger and more resilient in the next four years."

This heartfelt message comes as the NDC projects a commanding lead for its candidate, John Dramani Mahama. Preliminary results from the party’s collation centre show Mahama leading with 56.45% of the votes from 37,200 polling stations out of the total 40,976, while Dr Bawumia trails with 41.19%.