If you want slay queens to rule you, vote for John Mahama- Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Tupac, has ignited controversy with her sharp remarks about former president and NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, questioning his suitability to lead Ghana again.

She criticised Mahama’s past leadership, accusing him of mismanaging the nation’s resources and diverting significant funds toward personal indulgences, including relationships with “slay queens”, rather than prioritising national development. “Imagine a whole nation ruled by slay queens,” she quipped during her tirade.

Conversely, Nana Agradaa praised the NPP for initiatives like the free education policy, which she described as a “great relief for many families across Ghana”. She also commended the government for providing free vehicles to the police, underscoring the importance of supporting such developmental efforts.

She urged Ghanaians to vote for “a responsible leader”, endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom she described as a visionary and capable candidate. “Let’s vote wisely and keep the country moving in the right direction,” she advised.

Earlier, the controversial evangelist claimed that God revealed to her that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, would win the December 7, 2024, presidential election. In a video shared on social media on November 24, 2024, Agradaa, dressed in NPP-themed attire and surrounded by supporters, declared she had received a divine assurance of Dr. Bawumia’s victory.

She urged the Vice President to remain calm, saying, “God has already declared the outcome.”

Her prophecy adds to the growing list of predictions by Ghanaian prophets favouring candidates from both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Agradaa’s endorsement, however, has drawn significant attention due to her flamboyant delivery and controversial history.