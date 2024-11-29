JoeyB returns from music hiatus with new single and it's pure fire

After a brief break from the music scene, Ghanaian star Joey B has returned with his first single of 2024, Princess. Produced by DJ Krept, the track was announced via Joey B’s Instagram page, sparking excitement among fans and industry watchers alike.

Princess marks Joey B’s reentry into the spotlight, offering a seamless blend of his signature lyrical charm and DJ Krept’s vibrant production. Known for his fresh take on Afrobeat and highlife, Joey B crafts a melodious ode to romance, complemented by DJ Krept’s intricate, danceable beats.

The Instagram announcement, which featured a snippet of the song, was captioned with gratitude and excitement for his fans’ unwavering support. Joey B expressed his eagerness to reconnect musically after taking time to reflect and refine his craft.

The single has received widespread acclaim for its infectious rhythm and relatable lyrics, with many lauding it as one of Joey B’s strongest comebacks.

Fans have flooded social media with praise, hailing the chemistry between Joey B and DJ Krept as a highlight.

The response to has been overwhelmingly positive. Joey B, born Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, rose to fame with hits like Tonga and U x Me.

Known for his versatility and unique artistry, he has remained a key figure in Ghana’s evolving music scene.

His collaborator on Princess, DJ Krept, has earned a reputation as a rising star in music production, bringing innovative and genre-defying beats to the Afrobeat and hip-hop world.

Princess is not just a comeback single, it’s a reminder of Joey B’s enduring talent and knack for reinvention.

With DJ Krept’s masterful production and Joey B’s undeniable charisma, the song sets an exciting tone for the year ahead.