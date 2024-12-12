'LGBTQ rights don’t pay bills!' – Charlie Dior challenges priorities after Mahama’s win

Popular fashion critic and influencer Charlie Dior has highlighted that Ghanaians voted for John Mahama to address more pressing issues than the practice of LGBTQ rights.

In an interview with Neat FM, Dior strongly criticised supporters of the anti-LGBTQ bill, which is currently awaiting the president's signature.

I believe that the anti-LGBTQ bill should be shredded. Why? The real question is: why not? It’s not important to Ghanaians right now. The main reason people voted for Mahama was not because of LGBTQ issues, but because of the economy.

LGBTQ rights don’t affect the price of kenkey. What someone does in their bedroom doesn’t impact electricity bills, employment, or any of the issues that matter to the average Ghanaian.

If LGBTQ rights are one of the top 10 things on your list to fix for Ghanaians, then you've missed the point. What needs to be fixed are the roads, hospitals, and schools, not people’s sexuality.

Three years ago, some Members of Parliament, led by Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, introduced the anti-LGBTQ bill, which, after several back-and-forths, failed to receive the approval of President Akufo-Addo.

The bill was passed by Parliament on 28 February 2024 and has since sparked intense controversy due to its stringent provisions.

Key provisions of the bill include up to three years of imprisonment for same-sex intercourse, six to ten years for promoting LGBTQ activities, and a ban on trans healthcare and LGBTQ organisations.