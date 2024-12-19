Liha Miller blames Patapaa for failed marriage: ‘it was a nightmare'

Liha Miller, ex-wife of Ghanaian musician Patapaa, has shared how she attempted to salvage her marriage before it fell apart.
In an interview with Zion Felix on 16 December 2024, Liha Miller described her marriage to the musician as a profoundly difficult experience, stating that she has learned important lessons from it.
I think I didn't do anything wrong by moving on because the marriage was already in shambles. I was very sure about my decision to get a divorce because I couldn't meet a new person today and have a different mind about going back to my previous marriage. I had to be very sure that my marriage could not be fixed anymore. I talked to my family about it, and they noticed he is not coming to me anymore, and we are not talking.
So they started asking me how long I was going to lie. The way people and Patapaa are tarnishing my image is not fair. I have cried a lot about this marriage. I tried to save this marriage
Miller also revealed that she is awaiting the court’s decision to officially dissolve her marriage to Patapaa before remarrying overseas.
The court marriage was in April, and life is moving on. I am young, and I don't have a child. I want a husband; I want to be with my family and not in a distant relationship. I need a man who is ready for it... There is no way that this marriage between Patapaa and me would work again. I tried, but more things happened. It took me some time before I realised that we were no more. And I am very sure Patapaa is aware because we have not spoken for years.
I know some people would say I should forget it because our marriage is only in Ghana, but if I want to move on with my life, I have to close that case first. I don't want to live two lives
