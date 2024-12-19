Majid Michel says he’ll enter politics only when Ghana’s problems anger him enough

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has hinted at a potential future in politics.
In an interview on Joy Prime on 18 December 2024, Majid Michel remarked that his decision to run for the country’s highest office would be triggered by anger over worsening societal issues.
The truth is because I am not angry yet. Whatever you are angry about is your duty to fix. So, you come out of your house, and you see the choked gutters and pure water sachets around, and you are angry about it, then it is your duty to fix it.
I am not yet angry because things are not going too badly, but when they start going very bad and you get very angry, then you realise the responsibility is yours
The actor also shared his perspective on fostering growth in Ghana’s movie industry, emphasising unity and collaboration with Nigeria.
We did an experimental movie called Divine Love that featured both Ghanaians and Nigerians, and it worked really well, and we became strong. Initially, it used to be Nigerians who needed our help when it came to movies, and after they got it, they built their industry far better than us, and they don’t need our help anymore. Usually, it is ego play. Put ego aside and keep friendship.
How God created the world is interdependent. You are not an island, and you need help... So, regardless of how powerful you think you are, you can never work unless in a team
Majid Michel is a Ghanaian actor, model, television personality, evangelist and a humanitarian. He received nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017.