'Not Enough!'- Martha Ankomah rejects Lil Win’s public apology in GH₵5M defamation saga

Actress Martha Ankomah has rejected Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win’s, public apology in the GH₵5 million defamation case before the High Court.

The actress has deemed the apology lacking the elements of a proper retraction and genuine remorse.

In light of this, a new public apology that meets acceptable standards is expected as the parties continue discussions to settle the matter out of court.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Accra has adjourned the case to 25 February 2025 for the parties to announce the terms of settlement.

The case, heard in camera (in chambers), was held on Friday, 13 December 2024, and lasted nearly three hours, with both parties and their lawyers streamlining the steps towards an amicable resolution.

Both Martha Ankomah, the plaintiff, and Lil Win, the defendant, were present in court along with their respective legal representatives.

On 14 February this year, actress Martha Ankomah initiated a defamation action against the popular Kumawood actor over alleged disparaging comments about her.

Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, was heard in a viral video allegedly insulting the actress for comments she is said to have made. An incensed Lil Win was also heard in the video downplaying Martha’s prominence in the film industry.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Accra on 14 February, Martha Ankomah is demanding damages, including a GH₵5 million settlement.

Ankomah, the plaintiff, is also seeking an apology and a retraction of the defamatory remarks with equal prominence to their initial publication.

The plaintiff’s demands from the court include:

Damages in the sum of GH₵5 million for the defamatory statements made by the defendant.

Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of the plaintiff.

Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words.

An order directing the defendant to publish an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence."