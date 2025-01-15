Sarkodie slams critics as 'fools' over his infamous gari soakings comment backlash

The controversy began when the rapper shared a comment stating, “Back to Gari soakings like we never left” following President Mahama’s swearing-in. Many interpreted this as a jab at the president, leading to significant backlash online.

In response to the criticism, Sarkodie delivered a pointed message, asserting, “Only fools believe what they hear.” To reinforce his stance, he shared a video featuring Rev. Obofour, who proclaimed that only fools believe rumours. This gesture appeared to be Sarkodie’s way of urging people to think critically rather than accepting information at face value.

The contentious post, shared on 8 January—one day after President John Mahama’s inauguration—read, “Back to Gari soakings” and was posted on Sarkodie’s Instagram stories. Given Sarkodie’s perceived affiliation with the New Patriotic Party, many Ghanaians viewed the comment as a subtle dig at Ghana’s newly sworn-in president.

Sarkodie is known for maintaining a reserved approach when addressing controversies involving his personality or craft. However, he broke his silence when a fan called for his attention on the matter. The fan remarked, “King Sark, sometimes you do things we, the fans, don’t like. The whole country is accusing you wrongly, and you decide to ignore it because of branding? You don’t want to clear your name? Smh.”

Sarkodie responded with a six-second video that appeared to convey his position on the issue. The clip, taken from a sermon by Rev. Obofour, featured the statement, “Wise people do not pay heed to hearsay; only fools do.”