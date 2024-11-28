Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail for third time as judge rejects $50 million bail offer

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail for the third time by a New York City judge, with the court citing concerns about witness tampering and other misconduct.

Two previous requests for bail were also denied due to fears that Mr Combs could interfere with witnesses ahead of his trial, scheduled for May 2025. He is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

Mr Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has also denied over two dozen sexual assault allegations filed in civil lawsuits. However, US District Judge Arun Subramanian pointed to evidence suggesting attempts by Mr Combs to tamper with witnesses and violate prison regulations.

“The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” Judge Subramanian wrote in Wednesday's ruling.

Prosecutors highlighted Mr Combs's alleged misuse of jail communications to influence witnesses and manipulate public opinion. They claimed he coerced others to post online in his favour and even encouraged his children to share a video on social media to sway prospective jurors.

Defence lawyers argued that Mr Combs needs to be released to adequately prepare for his trial, but their pleas were rejected. Earlier, Judge Subramanian ordered prosecutors to destroy 20 pages of notes seized during a search of Mr Combs's jail cell, citing attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors countered, alleging that Mr Combs’s actions, including frequent communications via an inmate messaging app, amounted to obstruction of justice.

Lisa Bloom, representing one of Mr Combs’s accusers, Dawn Richards, alleged that Mr Combs contacted witnesses from prison. “The strong implication there is that he talked her into making statements, perhaps gave her money. We don't know. But that would be witness tampering,” she told BBC’s Newsnight.

Prosecutors indicated that their investigation remains ongoing, leaving room for additional charges. Ms Bloom suggested others may also face charges, stating, “He didn’t do this by himself. He had an operation with others involved.”

Dozens of civil lawsuits accuse Mr Combs of coercion, abuse, blackmail, and assault, with several cases involving underage individuals. Despite offering a $50m bail package that included house arrest and restrictions on visitors, the court rejected the proposal.