Top 5 most controversial and viral moments in 2024

2024 has been a whirlwind of scandals, controversies, and eyebrow-raising moments that kept Ghanaians glued to their screens.

From shocking celebrity breakups to dramatic falsified records, these moments sparked heated debates, heartbreak, and humour. Here’s a detailed look at the most talked-about viral events of the year.

Fella Makafui and Medikal’s Dramatic Split

The once-envied marriage between rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui came to a shocking end this year. In a series of emotional Snapchat posts, Medikal detailed the cracks in their union, revealing bitter truths about their time together.

One of the most dramatic incidents came when Medikal accused Fella of calling the police on him after he requested her cousin to leave his house. "I didn’t want this to go public because of our family ties, but it’s gone too far," Medikal stated.

Their relationship, which has always been under public scrutiny, became even more contentious as these revelations surfaced. Despite sharing a child, Medikal hinted that their bond had deteriorated beyond repair, leaving fans divided between sympathy and criticism.

Serwaa Amihere’s Leaked Tape Shakes the Internet

Ghanaian journalist and media personality Serwaa Amihere faced a personal crisis when an intimate video allegedly of her was leaked online. The incident sent shockwaves across social media, sparking debates about privacy and accountability.

In her response, Serwaa issued a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians, expressing her embarrassment over the leak. "This is an unfortunate moment, and I deeply regret the pain it has caused my family and fans," she stated.

Her employers, EIB Network, launched an independent investigation into the matter, promising to identify and address the source of the leak. Despite the scandal, Serwaa received overwhelming support from fans who applauded her bravery in facing the issue head-on.

Chef Smith’s Falsified Culinary Record

Chef Ebenezer Smith, affectionately known as Chef Smith, became the centre of controversy after claiming to have set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon. His alleged achievement sparked widespread celebration in Ghana, with many praising him as a national culinary hero.

However, the joy was short-lived. An official statement from Guinness World Records debunked the claim, revealing that Smith’s certificate was fake. "This is not true at all," GWR clarified in an email.

The revelation devastated Chef Smith’s supporters, many of whom expressed disappointment over the deceit. The scandal has since ignited discussions about honesty and authenticity in public achievements.

Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon Disappointment

Afua Asantewaa’s valiant attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon captivated the nation. For five gruelling days, Afua sang her heart out, displaying resilience and passion.

However, GWR later announced that her attempt was unsuccessful. "Unfortunately, Afua’s attempt was not successful, but we hope she tries again soon," GWR tweeted.

Despite the setback, Afua’s fans celebrated her determination, with many urging her to make another attempt in the future. Her journey inspired countless young Ghanaians, proving that failure is only a stepping stone to success.

King Promise’s Fake Wedding Frenzy

Social media erupted when footage of King Promise seemingly tying the knot went viral. Dressed in regal traditional attire and surrounded by celebrity friends, including Sarkodie and Efia Odo, the scenes appeared to depict a grand Ghanaian wedding.

Fans were quick to speculate about the singer’s secret nuptials, but the truth soon emerged: it was all for an upcoming music video. Creative director Soafrican confirmed the project, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the elaborate shoot.

While the “wedding” turned out to be a hoax, the buzz it generated underscored King Promise’s knack for creating viral moments, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the music video.

Conclusion

From heartbreak to hoaxes, 2024 proved to be a year of unforgettable moments in Ghanaian pop culture. These controversies and viral events not only dominated headlines but also sparked meaningful conversations about relationships, privacy, and perseverance. As the year comes to a close, one thing is clear: Ghana’s stars know how to keep the drama alive!