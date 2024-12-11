Zynnell Zuh earns Master of Laws, plans to blend creativity and legal expertise

Actress and entrepreneur Zynnell Zuh has achieved another milestone, earning a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from BPP University in the United Kingdom.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, she revealed her plans to combine her legal knowledge with her creative ventures in entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy.

Zynnell Zuh, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography and Information Studies from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Mountcrest University College, is challenging stereotypes about creatives in the entertainment industry. Speaking in the same interview, she highlighted the intelligence and versatility required to excel in showbiz while addressing common misconceptions.

“The perception that people in showbiz aren’t intelligent is a stereotype I strongly disagree with… It takes a lot to juggle creativity, business, and strategy simultaneously,” she emphasised.

Now equipped with her latest qualification, Zynnell is setting her sights on commercial and entertainment law. She plans to leverage her expertise to manage the legal aspects of her growing film production company, fashion business, and charity foundation. Reflecting on her academic journey, she described her degree as a vital step toward aligning her creative and legal passions.

Eager to evolve into a multifaceted brand, Zynnell envisions delivering greater value through impactful films, empowering fashion designs, and meaningful charitable initiatives. Additionally, she intends to expand her fashion brand into ready-to-wear collections and elevate her film production company with new projects.

“This degree has equipped me to dive deeper into commercial and entertainment law, providing legal expertise for creative businesses like mine,” she stated.