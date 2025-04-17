C/R: 32 Nigerian ladies, 10 Ghanaian men arrested for prostitution, drug offences

The Central North Regional Police Command has apprehended 42 individuals in Ayamfuri, Central Region, for alleged involvement in prostitution and drug-related offenses.

Among those arrested are 32 Nigerian women suspected of engaging in prostitution and 10 Ghanaian men accused of drug trafficking.

DCOP Abraham Acqaye, the Central North Police Commander, stated that some suspects were detained during raids at known criminal hotspots, while others were arrested in the act.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 32, were found in possession of various items, including suspected Indian hemp, substances believed to be laced with narcotics, condoms, and cigarettes.

During preliminary interrogations, some suspects alleged they were victims of human trafficking, claiming they were deceived with false job offers and later coerced into prostitution.

Others revealed they were forced into exploitative labor to repay exorbitant debts demanded by their traffickers before securing their freedom.

READ ALSO: 5 critical things to consider before picking okada in Accra

What does the law says about drugs and prostitution

In Ghana, prostitution itself is not illegal, but related activities such as soliciting in public, operating brothels, or benefiting from the earnings of prostitution are criminalized under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) further prohibits coercing individuals into prostitution, imposing a minimum five-year prison sentence for offenders.

Regarding drug abuse, the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) imposes strict penalties, including at least five years’ imprisonment for possession of narcotics and a minimum of 10 years for trafficking.