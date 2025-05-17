10 Ghanaian actors and actresses who double as musicians

Ghana's entertainment industry is brimming with multifaceted talents who seamlessly blend acting and music. These individuals have not only graced our screens but have also serenaded us with their musical prowess. Their dual careers exemplify the dynamic nature of Ghana's creative arts scene, where versatility is both celebrated and encouraged.

Their journeys highlight the fluid boundaries between different artistic expressions in Ghana, reflecting a culture that embraces and nurtures multifaceted creativity.

Here are ten Ghanaian actors and actresses who have successfully ventured into music:

1. Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson began her acting career at the tender age of two, featuring in the movie Okukuseku. She gained prominence at nine with Me Wuo Akyi (After My Death) and has since appeared in over 100 films, including Obra Twa Owuo and Sika Kasa.

In 2018, she transitioned into music with her debut single "Tear Rubber", followed by tracks like "Omo Beka", "Mekon Ado", and "Ginger" .

2. Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey is a celebrated Kumawood actress known for films like Asantewaa and Asem Asa. In 2019, she ventured into music with her debut single "Fa Me Ko", followed by "Odo Electric", "Mako Ma", and "Emelia".

Despite initial criticism, she received encouragement from the late highlife legend Nana Ampadu, who dubbed her the next Ewurama Badu.

3. Mercy Asiedu

Mercy Asiedu, renowned for her roles in Asoreba and Obaakofou, started her career as a musician before transitioning to acting.

She has released two albums and, despite focusing on acting, expresses a desire to return to music in the future.

4. Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim is a versatile actress featured in films like 4 Play, Shattered Romance, and Number One Fan.

Beyond acting, she has explored music, releasing songs such as "Sholala" featuring Amon, "It's Over Now", and "Celebrate" featuring Jupitar.

5. Lil Win (Kwadwo Nkansah)

Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is a prominent figure in Kumawood, starring in movies like Azonto Ghost and A Country Called Ghana.

He has an extensive music portfolio, including hits like "Mama Boss Papa (Yimama)", "I Don't Think Far", and "Anointing" featuring Kuami Eugene.

6. Kobby Rana

Kobby Rana is known for his contributions to both music and film. As a musician, he was part of the group Rana, producing songs like "Baby Don't Go".

In the film industry, he has directed and acted in several productions, showcasing his versatility.

7. Frank Naro

Frank Naro is a Kumawood actor who has also made strides in music.

He has released songs like "Do Me" featuring Flowking Stone and "Abena" featuring Kofi Kinaata, blending his acting experience with musical talent .

8. Tracy Boakye

Tracy Boakye is a Ghanaian actress and producer known for films like Shakira and Baby Mama.

While primarily recognized for her acting, she has also ventured into music, releasing songs that complement her film projects.

9. Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu, affectionately known as Bob Sika, is a Kumawood actor featured in movies like Kwaku Azonto and The Great Battle 2.

He began his music career in 2012 with the single "E'nfa nhoahoa ho" and has since released tracks like "Adoma" featuring Gallaxy.

10. Bobo Wayosi

Bobo Wayosi, a diminutive yet impactful actor, has graced numerous Kumawood films. He has also explored music, releasing songs that reflect his comedic and dramatic flair, further cementing his place in Ghana's entertainment landscape.