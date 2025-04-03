Agya Koo responds to backlash over complaints about bad roads

Veteran Ghanaian actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has responded to criticism following his recent remarks about the deplorable state of roads in some rural areas of the country.

The Kumawood movie icon took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share an old video of himself raising concerns about the poor road conditions in the Kwabre and Manso communities in the Ashanti Region. The video, which was from an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, featured Agya Koo questioning why Ghanaian leaders had failed to rehabilitate the roads in these communities despite frequently addressing the public on developmental issues.

He further urged politicians to prioritise infrastructure projects in these areas to prevent worsening conditions in the future.

Responding to accusations of hypocrisy

Addressing recent criticism, Agya Koo rejected claims that he had been selective in his advocacy by only voicing concerns during President John Dramani Mahama’s administration while remaining silent during former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

The veteran actor insisted that he had consistently been vocal about the poor state of roads in Ghana for years. He dismissed suggestions that his renewed outcry was politically motivated, asserting that his advocacy for improved infrastructure was not dependent on the government in power.

In the caption of the shared video, Agya Koo wrote:

I understand that some of you might think I’m being hypocritical for speaking out now, but I want to remind you that I have always advocated for better roads. I raised this issue on Angel FM during Nana Akufo-Addo’s government. I am not just beginning to care about this; I have been passionate about it for a long time. So, please 🙏 Abeg. Let us all stand for the truth.

Agya Koo’s comments follow widespread backlash after he shared a video of himself narrating his experience on the poor roads in Akyem Edubiase, a town in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency. In the video, he lamented how accumulated heaps of sand had narrowed the roads, making them hazardous for both drivers and pedestrians.