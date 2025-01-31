Berla Mundi reacts to Sam George's remarks about his 'industrious wife'

Midway through his vetting, the Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, was asked by the Ranking Member of the Appointments Committee, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, whether he had any sources of income apart from his parliamentary salary.

Afenyo-Markin queried,

Did you have the benefit of any secondary source of income?

Sam George’s response acknowledged the support he receives from his wife. He replied,

Mr Chairman, I am married to a very industrious woman.

Seeking clarification, Afenyo-Markin followed up with,

If you say you are married to an industrious woman and that is your secondary source of income, what exactly do you mean?

With a smile, Sam George answered,

I mean my wife takes care of me.

His candid admission has since sparked a buzz on social media, with many praising his public acknowledgment of his wife’s industriousness and support. However, not everyone sees it as a cause for celebration.

Media personality Berla Mundi weighed in on the discussion, urging Ghanaian men not to misconstrue Sam George’s words as a precedent to shift responsibilities onto women. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to post,

Dear Ghanaian men, don’t use Sam George as an excuse to force us to take care of you! ‘We no go gree.

Sam George’s vetting on 30 January 2025, before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, involved long hours of intense questioning, particularly from Alexander Afenyo-Markin. Despite the rigorous session, it was his light-hearted yet sincere remarks about his wife that have dominated public discourse.