Black Sherif joins forces with Fireboy DML for debut collaboration, 'so it goes'

Ghanaian superstar Black Sherif teams up with Nigerian heavyweight Fireboy DML for their first official collaboration, "So It Goes," released via RBA/EMPIRE.

Produced by Sherif’s longtime collaborator SamSney with additional production from Louddaaa, the track offers a powerful preview of his highly anticipated sophomore album, IRON BOY, set for release early this year. Bringing together two of the scene’s most dynamic and powerful vocalists, “So It Goes” captures Black Sherif’s relentless pursuit of a better life. At the same time, Fireboy DML reflects on the highs and lows of the hustle to honour his family and make them proud.

Black Sherif’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Born in the Ashanti region of Ghana, he has cultivated a dedicated global following, captivating fans with his unorthodox voice and deeply personal lyrics. Sherif first gained recognition in 2020 with tracks like "Money" and "Destiny," which resonated across the Ghanaian music scene. His Sermon freestyle series marked a turning point, setting the stage for his explosive hit "Kwaku the Traveller."

The song became a global phenomenon, claiming the title of the most Shazamed track worldwide and amassing over one million TikTok creations. With collaborations alongside global heavyweights like Burna Boy, Vic Mensa, and Darkoo, Sherif continues to push boundaries, earning accolades such as his 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best International Flow. "So It Goes" is another milestone, marking a union between two of West Africa’s brightest talents.

Fireboy DML, known for his velvety vocals and chart-topping hits, complements Sherif’s raw energy with a polished, emotive performance, making this track a standout moment in both artists’ careers. Best known for songs such as Vibration and Peru ft Ed Sheeran, Fireboy DML is gearing up for a landmark moment in his journey: a highly anticipated headlining show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall this April.