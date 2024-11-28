Clemento Suarez named Ghana’s funniest comedian

In a recent poll conducted by Pulse Ghana, Clemento Suarez emerged as the funniest comedian in Ghana, receiving overwhelming support from fans. The poll, which featured some of the biggest names in Ghanaian comedy, highlighted the nation's most beloved comedic talents.

Clemento Suarez secured the top spot with a staggering 7.1k votes, cementing his position as a fan favourite. Known for his witty improvisations and unmatched stage presence, Suarez continues to captivate audiences with his comedic genius.

Second place went to popular actor and comedian Lil Win, who garnered 3.8k votes. Lil Win's dynamic performances and humorous take on everyday life have made him a household name in Ghana.

Veteran comedian Agya Koo claimed third place with 1.5k votes, demonstrating his enduring influence in the comedy scene. Other notable mentions include Bismark the Joke with 852 votes, OB Amponsah with 972 votes, and DKB, who received 577 votes.

The poll also highlighted rising stars like Lekzy Decomic, Foster Romanus, and Jacinta, showcasing the diversity and richness of Ghana's comedy industry. With comedy becoming an increasingly popular art form, these entertainers are proving their worth on both local and international stages.

This engagement underscores the growing appreciation for humour in Ghana and the role of comedians in shaping cultural narratives. As the comedy scene evolves, fans eagerly anticipate more laughter and creativity from their favourite performers.